Woodward's New Trump Book: Peril

Bob Woodward's next book on former President Trump has a title and a release date. Peril will go on sale Sept. 21, CNN reports. It will be the finale of Woodward's series of three books about Trump; the previous two, both bestsellers, were Fear and Rage. This one was co-written with Robert Costa, a national political reporter for the Washington Post. The two interviewed more than 200 sources for the Simon & Schuster book, which will show the presidential transition period after the 2020 election was "one of the most dangerous periods in American history," per CNN. Woodward and Costa reach into the early Biden administration, as well. The title comes from a reference in President Biden's inaugural address: "We will press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter of peril and possibility."

Simon & Schuster said Peril will be "supplemented throughout with never-before-seen material from secret orders, transcripts of confidential phone calls, diaries, emails, meeting notes, and other personal and government records," per the Los Angeles Times. Rage, released last year, received attention for Woodward's interview with Trump that indicated the president was aware of the gravity of the coronavirus threat before Americans were told. Fear, published in 2018, reported the lengths Trump administration officials went to to keep a president some saw as "unhinged" in check. Recent books about Trump have sold well, but not as well as the crop early in his presidency that kicked off in January 2018 with Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury, the Guardian notes. (Read more Bob Woodward stories.)