California Has More Than One Almond Problem

(Newser) – A historic drought across the US West is taking a heavy toll on California’s $6 billion almond industry, which produces roughly 80% of the world’s almonds. More growers are expected to abandon their orchards as water becomes scarce and expensive. It’s a sharp reversal for the almond’s relentless expansion in California’s agricultural Central Valley, where dry Mediterranean-like climate and reliable irrigation system made it the perfect location to grow the increasingly popular nut. But almond orchards are thirsty permanent crops that need water year-round, and the US Drought Monitor reported that 88% of the state was in "extreme drought" as of last week, with the Central Valley facing the worst conditions. From the AP:

By the numbers. California almond production grew from 370 million pounds in 1995 to a record 3.1 billion pounds in 2020, according to the US Department of Agriculture. In May, the USDA projected that California's almond crop would hit a record 3.2 billion pounds this year, but in July, it scaled that back to 2.8 billion pounds due to water availability and heat.

story continues below