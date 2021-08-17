Go to a Hot Place After You Die

(Newser) – In an ultimate act of being kind of creepy, Hugh Hefner bought a burial spot next to Marilyn Monroe back in 1992. When he died in 2017, he went to a hot place—hot as in real estate market hot. And now anyone with $2 million to burn can go to that hot place, too. If you have a desire to spend eternity as a wingman, you can be buried in the same crypt on the other side of Hefner. Or, maybe you just want to give your family the forever gift of an interesting tourist activity every time they visit you. The crypt is in the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles, and is available because the composer Jerry Herman was buried next to his mom in New Jersey instead of in the slot he bought about 30 years ago, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The high asking price doesn’t mean it will go for that much, though. Another Monroe fan bought the spot right above her—asking to be placed upside-down, so maybe Hefner isn’t the creepiest guy on the block—and his widow tried to capitalize on that. She wanted to move him and sell the vault for $4.6 million, but didn’t succeed, the New York Post reports. That couple is stuck there for eternity, presumably. If interesting neighbors can drive the price up, there are plenty of others. The ultimate afterparty is attended by Frank Zappa, Billy Wilder, and Rodney Dangerfield—all buried at the same cemetery, the Los Angeles Times reports. (Read more celebrity stories.)