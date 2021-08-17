Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Reveal They've Become Parents

(Newser) – Pete and Chasten Buttigieg are dads! And that’s all we know so far. The transportation secretary formerly known as Mayor Pete tweeted the joyful news, accompanied with gratitude for privacy. “We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon,” he wrote. Chasten, ever the beating heart of the Buttigiegs’ social media presence, quote-tweeted that post with a cheery "Some news!"

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg got married in 2018, during Pete’s 8-year tenure as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. They moved to Washington DC's Capitol Hill neighborhood when Pete was sworn in as transportation secretary, and, Chasten told the Washington Post, they started trying to adopt a baby. At least once they got close enough to shop for supplies and think about names. "You think it’s finally happening and you get so excited, and then it’s gone," Chasten said. In September, Pete told People that they were excited about planning a family. "It's one thing when you're in the middle of a campaign and there's just no room for anything else," he said. "Not that there'll ever be an easy or simple time. I don't think there is for anybody, but it's time to take those steps." (Read more Pete Buttigieg stories.)