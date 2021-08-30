 
Europe Poised to Close Doors to US Travelers

All non-essential travel from America expected to be barred
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 30, 2021 8:24 AM CDT
Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City.   (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(Newser) – American tourists have been able to fly to Europe over the summer, but it looks like those days are numbered. With American COVID cases on the rise, the European Union is expected to recommend a ban on non-essential travel from the US on Monday, reports the Wall Street Journal. The move would reinstate a recommendation that was lifted in June when caseloads began to decline, notes CNN. At the time, the EU expected the US to return the favor, but that never happened, and USA Today suggests Europe is playing "tit-for-tat" now that the tourist season is winding down. Members of the EU are not obligated to follow the recommendation, and it's possible some nations might still allow US travelers who have proof of vaccination. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)

