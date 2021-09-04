Gunmaker Goes After Sandy Hook Kids' School Records

(Newser) – The gunmaker being sued by parents of students killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting has subpeonaed the school records of nine slain students and educators, per the CT Post. Per the Hartford Courant, Remington Arms--maker of the firearm used by a 20-year-old gunman to kill 26 at the Newtown, Conn. school in 2012--wants the academic, attendance, and disciplinary records of five child victims, as well as school records of four of the murdered educators. Attorneys representing the nine families suing Remington have filed to seal the records.

“The records cannot possibly excuse Remington’s egregious marketing conduct, or be of any assistance in estimating the catastrophic damages in this case. The only relevant part of their attendance records is that they were at their desks on December 14, 2012," lead attorney Josh Koskoff said Thursday. Earlier this year, attorneys for the Sandy Hook families alleged that of the 46,000 or so documents handed over by Remington Arms, tens of thousands were "random cartoons" and other materials unrelated to the case. The bizarre documents, Remington's filing for bankruptcy, and other delays are all part of a stall tactic, the families alleged.

That same month, Remington made an offer to the nine Sandy Hook families. The settlement number the gunmaker has come up with: $33 million, subject to approval by the Alabama judge overseeing its bankruptcy case. That means each family would receive just shy of $3.7 million, an amount far short of what the loved ones of victims sought. They have yet to respond. For their part, the plaintiffs have focused on obtaining internal documents regarding Remington's marketing tactics, which they claim were reckless in their bid to sell AR-15 style guns like the one used by Adam Lanza into the hands of civilians. (Read more Sandy Hook Elementary School stories.)