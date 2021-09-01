Man Tries to Show Off on First Date, Ends Up Arrested

(Newser) – A Florida man who "drove well over 100mph" on his motorcycle in a bid to escape police told officers he was trying to show off for his passenger, as it was their first date. That's according to Clearwater Police, who say 22-year-old Taylor Beverly ran a red light while riding his white 2017 Suzuki, accompanied by a female passenger, on Saturday night, per Newsweek. He then turned around and made eye contact with officers before speeding away, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Smoking Gun.

story continues below

Officers pursued Beverly but ultimately ended the chase after he ran several more red lights and began weaving in and out of traffic at high speed, per the document. It notes an officer in another vehicle arrested Beverly "without incident" when he stopped at a red light some time later. "He admitted to the offense" and "stated he was trying to show off for his date," officer Kyle Bingham noted. She wasn't wowed. "The female said she was screaming at him to stop, but he refused," Bingham added.

The date quickly came to an end as Beverly, of Tampa, was booked on a felony charge of fleeing police at high speeds while displaying "a wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property," per Newsweek. He was released early Sunday after posting $10,000 bond. For his date's pleasure, the Smoking Gun notes Beverly has prior convictions for cocaine possession, grand theft, and passing a counterfeit check, and was cited for reckless driving and driving an unregistered vehicle following a motorcycle crash in 2019. No word on whether there will be a second date. (Read more weird crimes stories.)