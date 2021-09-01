Woman's Alleged Bogus Vax Card Had an Easy Giveaway

(Newser)
Authorities in Hawaii say a tourist tried to get in with a fake vaccine card, one that had a telltale giveaway. The card misspelled Moderna as "Maderna," reports Gizmodo. After further digging, officials at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on the island of Oahu determined that 24-year-old Chloe Mrozak of suburban Chicago had received no COVID shot at all. And this isn't just a matter of being turned away as a tourist: Mrozak is being held on $2,000 bail, and she faces the possibility of a year in jail and a $5,000 fine if convicted, per KITV. Hawaii is allowing in tourists—although the governor would prefer that people stay away for a few months—but those who are not fully vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.
Hawaii isn't the only state dealing with alleged vaccination fraud. Authorities on Tuesday accused a New Jersey woman of selling 250 or so fake vaccination cards via Instagram, reports NJ.com. Jasmine Clifford, under her online handle "AntiVaxMomma," allegedly sold them for $200 apiece, per the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. For an extra $250, people could have their names added to New York's immunization database by a clinic worker allegedly in on the scheme. (Read more Hawaii stories.)