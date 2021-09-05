 
One City May Punish Texas For Abortion Rule

Portland, Oregon city council will vote on ending trade and travel with the state
By Josh Gardner,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 5, 2021 9:00 AM CDT
Portland May Ban Trade, Travel With Texas
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks during a news conference.   (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP, file)

(Newser) – While the full impact of the SCOTUS ruling that protects a Texas law banning most abortions remains unclear, one large US city wants to cut ties with the state. Per Oregon Public Broadcasting, the City of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Friday that Portland City Council will vote this week on whether to ban all city business and travel in Texas. "This law does not demonstrate concern for the health, safety, and well-being of those who may become pregnant. This law does not recognize or show respect for the human rights of those who may become pregnant. This law rewards private individuals for exercising surveillance and control over others’ bodies," the mayor's office said in a statement.

The statement urged other cities and officials around the country to join them in condemning Texas for its abortion law, now the most restrictive in the country. Portland said, should their emergency resolution pass, it will remain in effect until the state of Texas withdraws its "unconstitutional ban on abortion" or until it is overturned in court. "We stand with Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Stephen Breyer, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who fought to block this attack on the reproductive rights, freedom, and autonomy of people across the country," the statement read.

A deeply divided US Supreme Court left the law in place in a 5-4 vote last week. However, the justices also suggested that their order likely isn't the last word on whether the law can stand because other challenges to it can still be brought. The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before many women know they’re pregnant. (Read more texas abortion law stories.)

