Woman Who Went Missing While Hiking Found Dead

(Newser) – A Virginia woman who was reported missing Wednesday after she took a trip to Montana's Glacier National Park was found dead in a steep, rocky area of the park Sunday. Jennifer Coleman, 34, was believed to have been hiking alone in the Logan Pass area, the highest elevation in the park reachable by car, last Monday, Fox News reports. A search was launched Wednesday, a day after she failed to pick up her dogs from a boarding facility as planned, WTVR reported last week. Park officials found her belongings at her campsite and her car in the Logan Pass parking area, CNN reports. Her body was ultimately found near the Continental Divide. Cause of death is under investigation, USA Today reports.

"Worse possible news today, Jennifer has been found deceased," her parents, who said they last heard from their daughter via text last Monday, posted on Facebook. "Many thanks to everyone for the kind words, prayers, messages. People have been a blessing to us. We are thankful and appreciative to the bottom of our hearts. No words to describe the grief." Coleman was an experienced and tough hiker, her best friend told WTVR last week, saying, "If she's out there and she's lost, then that means she does need help." (Read more Glacier National Park stories.)