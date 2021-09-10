Family Returns From Vacation to Find Mom Murdered

(Newser) – A man and his three teenage children went to Mexico for Labor Day weekend, returning Tuesday night to their California home to a horrifying scene: The children's mother Virginia "Gina" Cantero had been murdered. Police believe Cantero, who was estranged from her husband, the children's father, had been dead several days, People reports. Police say they have a person of interest. Her family suspects a new male friend she'd recently made, whom they did not trust.

Cantero's car was missing from the Los Angeles-area home, but was eventually recovered miles away. There was no evidence of forced entry, and police don't believe she was the victim of a break-in or botched burglary. Cause of death has not yet been determined. Her brother tells NBC4 he saw her Friday after her family left on the trip and her new friend was at the house, and that after that she stopped answering her phone when he called. (Read more Los Angeles stories.)