Elizabeth Holmes' Trial Delayed

(Newser) – The day after Elizabeth Holmes' trial began, it was delayed. At an emergency virtual hearing Thursday night, the judge told defense and prosecution lawyers that Juror #9 emailed him Thursday revealing he may have been exposed to COVID-19 over Labor Day weekend, and was awaiting test results. Proceedings will resume next week in person at the San Jose, California, courtroom, CNBC reports. The judge noted his concern that this was happening so early in the trial, and expressed his hope that everyone involved "continues to be safe." The prosecution, noting concerns about moving things forward in the former Theranos CEO's trial, pointed out that the juror is vaccinated, has no symptoms, and may or may not have had a close contact with an infected person.

story continues below

"I think at the stage we’re in it would be safe to proceed with trial tomorrow but I understand that the court might determine especially in the beginning to be a little bit safer, to be extra careful," a US assistant attorney said. "I think we have a little bit of concern about just the total number of witnesses that we want to call over the next several months in this trial. But I cannot tell the court that one day tomorrow really is what makes the difference." More of the latest Holmes headlines: