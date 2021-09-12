(Newser) – Iowa State played the University of Iowa on Saturday, and one of the latter's most famous students showed up in Ames to weigh in on ESPN's College GameDay. But when Ashton Kutcher started making his picks, the crowd's reaction wasn't a typical one, though it didn't seem to faze the Punk'd and That '70s Show star. "Take a shower!" was the repeated chant that sounded within Jack Trice Stadium, reports People, which notes that Kutcher "managed to keep his composure throughout the broadcast."

It wasn't that the 43-year-old Kutcher smelled or seemed especially unkempt—the chant was in response to a podcast interview that he and wife Mila Kunis did earlier this summer in which they admitted they don't bathe their kids that much. Kunis revealed her family didn't have hot water when she was growing up, "so I didn't shower much anyway," a habit she says she carried over to her own children, per People.

"When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day," said the 38-year-old Bad Moms actress. "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns—ever." Her husband backed her up, noting: "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." He also said that when he showered himself, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever."

They're not the only ones who think a daily bath or shower may be overrated. People cites a recent article from Harvard Health Publishing that says overshowering may cause dry, irritated skin or other health issues and even mess with your immune system. At any rate, Kutcher didn't seem to hear the chant at Saturday's game (or ignored it if he did), but it's pretty clear he and Kunis are being good sports about the hygiene hubbub: Last month, Kutcher posted an Instagram video in which he accused his wife of "trying to melt" the kids by allowing them to take a shower. (Read more Ashton Kutcher stories.)