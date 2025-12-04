Guitarist Co-Wrote Stax Hits, Starred in 'Soul Man' Callout

Steve Cropper, the soulful guitarist and songwriter who helped anchor the celebrated Memphis backing band Booker T. and the M.G.'s at Stax Records and co-wrote the classics "Green Onions," "(Sittin' on) the Dock of the Bay," and "In the Midnight Hour," has died. He was 84 and died on Wednesday in Nashville, the AP reports. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Booker T. and the M.G.'s, Cropper also was immortalized in a the "Play it, Steve!" callout on Sam & Dave's classic "Soul Man." Asked once about Cropper's playing, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards answered simply, "Perfect, man."

The guitarist, songwriter, and record producer was not known for flashy playing, but his spare, catchy licks and solid rhythm chops helped define Memphis soul music. At a time when it was common for white musicians to co-opt the work of Black artists and make more money from their songs, Cropper was that rare white artist willing to keep a lower profile and collaborate. It was when he was playing his tight, ringing riff, a slide sound that Cropper used a Zippo lighter to create, that Sam Moore called out his name in the 1967 smash hit "Soul Man." The moment was re-created in the late 1970s when Cropper joined the John Belushi-Dan Aykroyd act "The Blues Brothers" and played on their hit cover.

Cropper was born near Dora, Missouri, but moved with his family to Memphis when he was 9 and got his first mail-order guitar at age 14, according to his website, playitsteve.com. Chuck Berry, Jimmy Reed, and Chet Atkins were among his early influences. Cropper was a Stax artist before there was a Stax, which Jim Stewart and Estelle Axton founded as Satellite Records in 1957. In the early 1960s, Satellite signed Cropper and his instrumental band the Royals Spades. The band soon changed its name to the Mar-Keys. Satellite was renamed Stax, where some of the Mar-Keys became the label's horn section while Cropper and others formed Booker T. and the M.G.'s. With Booker T. Jones on keyboards, the band had instrumental hits such as "Green Onions" and backed Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, and others. The racially integrated band, a rarity in its day, was so admired that even non-Stax artists recorded with them, notably Wilson Pickett. "When you walked in the door at Stax, there was absolutely no color," Cropper said later. "We were all there for the same reason—to get a hit record."

He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and two years later received a Grammy Award for lifetime achievement. Cropper continued recording, including 2024's Friendlytown, which was nominated for a Grammy. This year, Cropper received the Tennessee Governor's Arts Award. "I listen to the other musicians and the singer," Cropper told the AP in 2020 in talking about how he mastered the art of filling gaps with an essential lick or two. "I'm not listening to just me. I make sure I'm sounding OK before we start the session. Once we've presented the song, then I listen to the song and the way they interpret it. And I play around all that stuff. That's what I do. That's my style."