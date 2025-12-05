RoboCop Takes His Stand in Detroit

RoboCop has finally found a permanent home in Detroit. A statue looming 11 feet tall and weighing 3,500 pounds began standing guard over the Motor City on Wednesday. "It was snowstorm, dark and below 30 degrees Fahrenheit and there was a steady stream of people driving by," after it was erected, said Jim Toscano, co-owner of the Free Age film production company where the bronze-cast statue now stands bolted into a concrete patio. "You can walk right up to and walk all the way around it." It took about 15 years before the idea finally found a home, and almost four decades since the popular science fiction film RoboCop hit theaters in 1987.

Set in the near future, the film portrayed Detroit as crime ridden and poorly protected by a beleaguered police force, until actor Peter Weller appeared as a nearly invincible cyborg created by a nefarious corporation wanting to privatize policing. RoboCop developed a cult following, spawning two sequels and a reboot. A statue campaign appears to have started around 2010 when Mayor Dave Bing was tagged in a tweet suggesting RoboCop would be a "great ambassador for Detroit." Some Detroiters ran with the idea, crowdfunding it through a 2012 Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $67,000 from more than 2,700 backers worldwide, and Detroit sculptor Giorgio Gikas finished the statue in 2017. But plans to host it fell through until Toscano's company bought its building in Eastern Market, an open-air shopping and entertainment district just northeast of downtown. "It's too unusual, too unique, too cool not to do," Toscano said.

There was a time when Detroit pushed back on anything pointing to its past reputation as an unsafe city. But violent crime has been trending down for years, and homicide numbers have dropped below mid-1960s levels. Toscano said there were no objections from city officials. "I think there will be a lot more acceptance," he said. "Detroit has come a long way. You put in a little nostalgia and that helps." Toscano, 48, says he's only watched the first RoboCop movie. "It wasn't a big film in our house," he conceded. But if there is one iconic line uttered by RoboCop that fits the moment, Toscano said it would be "Thank you for your cooperation."