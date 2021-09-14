As California Votes, Cries of 'Rigged' Election Surface

(Newser) – It's Election Day in California. Voters will decide whether Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom gets to stay in office, and the latest polls suggest his job his safe. An average of polls at FiveThirtyEight has Newsom up 57 to 41 on the should-he-stay or should-he-go question. Not a single poll has his lead under double digits. More:

The president visited California on Monday for a rally on behalf of Newsom, telling California voters, "The eyes of the nation are on you," per USA Today. Biden called conservative radio host Larry Elder, who has emerged as the GOP frontrunner, a "clone of Trump" and said it would be disastrous for the state and the nation if he were elected. The shift: The polls had been much tighter before Elder became the frontrunner among dozens of challengers. An analysis by Maeve Reston at CNN says this was a gift to Newsom because it gave him a "perfect foil." Elder opposes Newsom's mask and vaccine mandates, and his rise seems to have energized Democratic voters.

