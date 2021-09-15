Man Killed While Reaching for Dropped Card in Drive-Thru

(Newser) – A Canadian man died in a McDonald's drive-thru last Wednesday after he dropped his payment card on the ground. Tony Eyles, 42, opened his door to reach for it, but while doing so, his car rolled forward, CTV News reports. It hit a structural part of the restaurant, pinning him between the car door and frame, and though he tried to get free, he couldn't, NBC News reports. Emergency responders couldn't revive him, and he died at the scene. Authorities are calling the death a freak accident, but are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Eyles, who was grabbing breakfast on his way to work in Vancouver at 5:30am when he was killed, leaves behind a wife and two children ages 8 and 6. "The kids are understandably not fully grasping it. We've just tried to surround them with as much family as we can," his brother-in-law says. He adds, to City News, "They have made some comments about how much they are already missing their dad. His son said to me yesterday, 'I only got to know my dad for eight years, it's not long enough.'" Two GoFundMe campaigns have collectively raised more than $100,000 Canadian for his family.