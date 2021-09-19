Abbott's Sinking Poll Numbers May Give Beto an Opening

(Newser) – Beto-for-president fizzled. Maybe Beto-for-governor will work? Axios reports that former Democratic congressman Beto O'Rourke will announce a run for Texas governor later this year. A spokesman says "no decision has been made" but acknowledges that O'Rourke has been busy making phone calls. The Axios report says O'Rourke is leaving political allies with the distinct impression on these calls that he's going to try to oust Republican Gregg Abbott from office. A new poll by the Dallas Morning News suggests that O'Rourke—along with actor Matthew McConaughey—stands a real chance. The results suggest that while Abbott has shored up his position on the right thanks to his opposition to COVID mandates for masks and vaccines, along with the state's restrictive new abortion law, the governor is losing ground with moderates and women.

story continues below