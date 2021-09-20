(Newser) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed had a fun weekend. And she's remaining defiant about that fun even as critics accuse her of violating her own administration's mask mandate. On Friday night, video emerged of a maskless Breed dancing indoors at a crowded club, reports CBS San Francisco. According to city rules, club patrons must remain masked unless they're eating or drinking. Here's how Breed defended herself:

"My drink was sitting at the table. I got up and started dancing because I was feeling the spirit and I wasn't thinking about a mask." She added that "we don't need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn't be doing."

SFGate finds that Breed was in "clear violation" of the rule, with the Chronicle reporting that she was maskless throughout the night, including while posing for photos. Most attendees also went without masks (including the Chronicle reporter who spoke to the mayor at the venue). Breed noted that the club required proof of vaccination at the door, which made her confident. A spokesperson for the city's health department responded with a one-line statement, per SFGate: "San Francisco's order requires people to mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status." (Breed previously took flak for dining out at the French Laundry as a member of a large group after her city asked people not to do that.)