Cops Arrest Suspected Pedophile, Find Huge Stash of Nazi Items

(Newser) – A man arrested in Brazil this week appeared to have two main interests, police say: Sexually abusing children and collecting Nazi memorabilia. Police say that when they went to the suspect's condo in Rio de Janiero Tuesday to arrest him on suspicion of raping a minor, they found a stash of more than 1,000 Nazi-related items worth around $3.5 million. "He is a smart guy and articulate, but he's a Holocaust denier, he's homophobic, he's a pedophile, and he says he hunts homosexuals," lead detective Luis Armond tells Reuters. "I'm no doctor, but he seems to me an insane psychopath."

story continues below

Police say the man is from a wealthy family and apparently used his inheritance to buy the Nazi memorabilia. Foco Regional reports that the items found in the suspect's home included Nazi flags, uniforms, and medals. Investigators say authentic Nazi uniforms can sell for up to $250,000 in specialist marketplaces. Police also seized child pornography and nine World War II-era firearms. Armond says the Nazi items will probably end up in a museum. Police say they started monitoring the 58-year-old suspect following reports that he was approaching children in the area and trying to lure them back to his home, the Washington Post reports. They believed he raped at least one minor and possibly others. (Read more Brazil stories.)