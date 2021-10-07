Miya Marcano's Family: Deputy Said Case Not 'High Priority'

(Newser) – The family of slain college student Miya Marcano says a Florida sheriff's deputy dismissed evidence that allowed the man suspected of killing her to drive away two days before he was found dead of an apparent suicide. Orange County Sheriff John Mina defended his agency's investigation into the disappearance of 19-year-old Marcano, whose body was found a week after she vanished, her arms and legs bound with black duct tape. But the Marcano family's lawyer released a cellphone video that they say shows a deputy ignoring suspicious statements by Armando Caballero, 27, hours after police believe Marcano was last heard from, reports the AP.

Investigators now believe Caballero used a master key and was waiting inside Marcano's apartment on the evening of Sept. 24. The cause of death hasn't been determined but Mina said there was no indication of sexual assault. Marcano's family became concerned that same night that she had missed a flight home to South Florida. They reported her missing and drove to Orlando to check on her, arriving around 3am on Sept. 25, their statement said. The family's video shows Caballero, a maintenance worker at the complex where Marcano lived and worked, speaking to a deputy near Marcano's apartment at about 4am as her just-arrived family stands nearby.

They accuse him in front of the deputy of having pursued a relationship with the woman despite her refusals, and they say they have cellphone records to prove it. He denies being a stalker. "If I was guilty, why would I be here?" Caballero reportedly said. "You put yourself in the middle right here. You brought yourself over here," a family member replies. "Cause we’re concerned," Caballero said. Marcano's family questioned why Caballero was allowed to drive away. Attorney Daryl K. Washington said they still don't know whether she was alive at the time.

But the sheriff said deputies didn't have probable cause to detain or arrest Caballero then. He became a prime suspect after security video showed him entering her apartment before she vanished. He was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot on Sept. 27 as authorities sought his arrest. A security guard tried to lift fingerprints from Marcano's window while the family searched her apartment, they said, and then tried to give the possible fingerprints to a responding deputy, but the deputy did not take them, saying this "wasn’t a high priority case," the statement said.