NBA Team Loses a Star Over Vaccination Status

Kyrie Irving won't play for the Nets unless he gets a COVID shot
By Liz MacGahan,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 12, 2021 1:20 PM CDT
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving handles the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas May 6, 2021. Unable to attend the Brooklyn Nets' media day, Kyrie Irving asked for privacy Monday when pressed about his vaccination status and availability for home games.   (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(Newser) – The NBA season is ready to begin, and it looks like it’s going to begin without Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets star apparently doesn’t want to get vaccinated—Irving hasn’t disclosed his status. The league isn’t going to make him, either, but if he doesn’t get the shot, he can’t play home games. New York requires most people in public places be at least partially vaccinated, the New York Times reports. That would make basketball a part-time job for him, “and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability," said the team’s general manager, Sean Marks, nixing the possibility that Irving would play road games. He’ll only forfeit the part of his salary that he would have earned if he could play home games, ESPN reports.

New York City recently told the Nets that since practices are private, Irving could still practice with the team, but that’s not enough involvement to suit Marks. Team owner Joe Tsai and Marks made the decision together, Marks said. "If he was vaccinated, we wouldn't be having this discussion," Marks said, apparently confirming Irving hasn’t gotten the shot, per CBS Sports. The team still has Kevin Durant and James Harden, and are still hoping for a championship, per the AP. (Irving has been in the news for a while for his apparent anti-vaccine position, losing close to a million bucks just to attend a party in violation of league COVID protocols.)

