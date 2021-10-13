(Newser) – Two big music fests are easing their COVID rules, now allowing unvaccinated fans to attend. NBC Los Angeles reports that Coachella and Stagecoach, both held in Indio, Calif., will continue to welcome vaccinated fans next spring who show proof of their inoculation, but will now also admit those who simply have proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event. "After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident that we can update our ... policy," organizers told fans on Tuesday.

Variety notes that while the announcement was openly posted on Stagecoach's social media and website, Coachella only included the update on its Instagram story; as of Wednesday morning, its social media and website still featured the old requirements from promoter Goldenvoice that fans had to be vaccinated to attend. The outlet also calls it "puzzling" that the update would be announced now, since the sold-out festivals are more than six months away.

Pitchfork notes that both fests were shuttered in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, causing significant layoffs, furloughs, and pay cuts. The 2022 Coachella fest is set to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24, while Stagecoach will open its gates April 29-May 1. (Read more Coachella stories.)