 
X

Deputies Working at Houston Bar Caught in Fatal Ambush

1 Harris County constable's deputy is dead, 2 others are injured after early morning shooting
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 16, 2021 9:15 AM CDT
1 Deputy Dead, 2 Injured After Ambush Outside Houston Bar
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/carlballou)

(Newser) – Three constable deputies were shot in an ambush early Saturday morning while working an extra shift at a Houston bar, leaving one deputy dead and two others wounded, authorities in Texas said. Authorities took one person into custody but were still searching for a man believed to be the shooter, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters, per the AP.

story continues below

The Harris County constable deputies were working at the 45 North Bar and Lounge when they responded to a disturbance outside the business around 2:15am, Jones said. They were trying to arrest someone when another person with a rifle ambushed them and opened fire on the deputies from behind, Jones said, according to preliminary information from the scene.

One deputy was shot in the back and another was shot in the foot, said Mark Herman, constable of Harris County Precinct 4. The third deputy was pronounced dead at the hospital. It was unclear whether the deputies returned fire, Jones said. He said Houston police were still investigating, but authorities believe the disturbance may have been a robbery that the constables stopped.

Constables are licensed peace officers who perform various law enforcement functions, according to the Texas Association of Counties. "Probably one of the toughest days of my career," Herman said at an early Saturday presser, per Click2Houston. "I got a father in there that I had to talk to, a wife that I had to talk to, I got two deputies [in surgery]. This is going to affect them for the rest of their lives." A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, but authorities weren't certain whether the person was a suspect or a witness. (Read more shooting stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X