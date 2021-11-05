Youngkin's 17-Year-Old Son Twice Tried to Vote

(Newser) – Glenn Youngkin's fears about election integrity have been vindicated, at least in the case of one would-be voter. Someone in Virginia tried to cast a vote Tuesday who wasn't eligible—the candidate's son. Voters have to be at least 18 years old to vote in the state, and Youngkin's son is 17. He was turned away from a polling place twice, the Washington Post reports. A statement issued Friday by Fairfax County election officials said the teenager did not violate any Virginia election laws. His father, a Republican, had a better day, winning the governorship by defeating Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a close race.

The precinct captain said Youngkin's son showed his driver's license at a polling place in the Great Falls Library. Jennifer Chanty said she realized who he was when she looked at the license, then told him he had to be at least 18 to cast a ballot. She suggested he register then so he could vote in the next election, but he said no and left. About 20 minutes later, Chanty told the Post, he returned and tried again. A 17-year-old friend had been allowed to vote, he told Chanty. "I told him: 'I don’t know what occurred with your friend, but you are not registered to vote today. You're welcome to register, but you will not be voting today,'" she said Friday.

The county elections boss said Youngkin's son didn't disrupt the polling place or make any false statements. His father made an issue of "election integrity" during his primary campaign, creating a task force of citizens to work "to ensure free and fair elections in Virginia." A spokesman for the governor-elect blamed the side Youngkin defeated, per CNN, saying they're "pitching opposition research on a 17-year-old kid who honestly misunderstood Virginia election law and simply asked polling officials if he was eligible to vote; when informed he was not, he went to school." (Read more Glenn Youngkin stories.)