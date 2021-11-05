After His Dad Posted Online, an NFL Star Is Off the Team

(Newser) – Odell Beckham Jr. has run his last route for the Browns. The polarizing wide receiver is being released by the Cleveland Browns, who are cutting ties with Beckham after a drama-filled stay that ended with him being told to stay home from practice, per the AP. Beckham's unceremonious exit—not completely official—came on Friday, his 29th birthday, and a few days after his father shared a video on social media highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't throw passes to the three-time Pro Bowler. It was a tipping point in the team's often-unstable relationship with him. The Browns didn't appreciate the video or that Beckham didn't reach out to Mayfield, who said he was wiling to work things out.

story continues below

Beckham was told not to report to practice for two days as his representation worked with Browns general manager Andrew Berry on agreeable financial terms for his departure. "After careful consideration, internal discussions, and conversations with Odell and his representation, we've determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns," Berry said in a statement. "We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we've just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell."

One of the NFL's most talented receivers, Beckham has also been one of its most irksome. He came to Cleveland in a blockbuster 2019 trade from the New York Giants, who'd grown tired of his self-absorbed antics. His arrival on the Browns brought unrealistic expectations in the first season and played a role in the team going 6-10 and undergoing another coaching change. Although he insisted he was happy in Cleveland, Beckham didn't seem to like not being in a big market. He reportedly told opponents on the field during pregame warmups to "come get me" in the offseason.