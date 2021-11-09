The Right Is Outraged Over Big Bird's Take on Vaccines

(Newser) – It's conservatives vs. Sesame Street: Some on the right are decidedly unhappy with the stance the children's television show has taken on the coronavirus vaccine. "I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!" tweeted the account for the character of Big Bird, who is depicted as a 6-year-old, soon after the vaccine was made available to 5- to 11-year-olds. "My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy." He added that he just found out he's "been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!" Rosita, a Muppet who is depicted as a 5-year-old, also got vaccinated on CNN. Cue outrage, NPR reports:

Ted Cruz: "Government propaganda…for your 5 year old!" Cruz tweeted. A perusal of his Twitter timeline shows he's since continued tweeting about Big Bird for days.

story continues below

Mike Cernovich: "What’s the treatment for myocarditis in birds?" he tweeted, a reference to a rare vaccine side effect. Robby Starbuck tweeted along the same lines, and then got even darker.

"What’s the treatment for myocarditis in birds?" he tweeted, a reference to a rare vaccine side effect. Robby Starbuck tweeted along the same lines, and then got even darker. Steve Cortes: "This kind of propaganda is actually evil," he tweeted. "Your children are not statistically at risk, and should not be pressured into a brand new treatment. Do Not Comply!"

"This kind of propaganda is actually evil," he tweeted. "Your children are not statistically at risk, and should not be pressured into a brand new treatment. Do Not Comply!" Lisa Boothe: "Brainwashing children who are not at risk from COVID. Twisted," she tweeted.

"Brainwashing children who are not at risk from COVID. Twisted," she tweeted. Lavern Spicer: "Big Bird & Elmo are at least a step UP from Fauci, but using them to push the drug is just as reprehensible nonetheless," she tweeted.