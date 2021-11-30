Tiger Woods Gives Up Full-Time Golfing

(Newser) – In his first extensive interview since his rollover crash in February, Tiger Woods gave Golf Digest some big news. While the golfer will still play the sport, he says things will be different moving forward. "I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose ... a few events a year and you play around that." He continued, "I don't have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life." Even so, it can be difficult: "It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it." Watch the full video interview, in which he also describes his recovery from the injuries he suffered in the crash, here. Woods is making his first public appearance since the crash at the Hero World Challenge tournament in the Bahamas to benefit his foundation this week. (Read more Tiger Woods stories.)