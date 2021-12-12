Woman Falls From Carnival Cruise Ship Into Pacific

(Newser) – Authorities are searching for a woman who's believed to have fallen from a Carnival cruise ship into the Pacific. Per NBC News, the woman was reported missing around 3 a.m, Saturday while the Carnival Miracle was just off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico, its destination after sailing from Long Beach, Calif., where it's based. Per the Long Beach Post, passengers were told of the overboard incident Saturday morning, and by noon the US Coast Guard tweeted that it had joined the search. " [An] MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and the Mexican Navy are working together to locate a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico," the tweet read.

The ship was released to sail on to Mexico on Saturday and was due to return to Long Beach on Sunday, as scheduled. Around 8 p.m. local time, Coast Guard officials tweeted that the USCGC Forrest Rednour, a San Pedro-based ship, was scheduled to continue the search throughout the night. No information about the woman was made immediately available, though she is reported to be in her 20s and fell from the balcony in her stateroom. The Miracle, which also sails from San Francisco and San Diego to destinations in Hawaii and Alaska, has an over 2100-guest capacity and first launched in 2003. (Read more Carnival Cruise Lines stories.)