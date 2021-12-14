Baby Seemed Fine After Tornado. She Wasn't

(Newser) – When the tornadoes hit Kentucky Friday night, the Koon family sheltered in a bathroom until they were sucked outside and blown across the street by the strong winds. Initially, 2-month-old Oaklynn, whom the family had strapped into her car seat to keep her safer, seemed to have suffered only minor cuts and scratches, and she was released from a hospital after medical tests cleared her, WHAS-11 reports. But by Sunday, she was having seizures, and her family took her back to the hospital, where doctors found a brain bleed, the AP reports. As her condition worsened and doctors said she'd be brain-dead the rest of her life if she survived, her family removed life support and she died early Monday.

story continues below

"I don't want to see my child suffer any longer than they have to because of me just trying to hold on to something that's not there," her father says. "She was the cutest baby ever and had the biggest smile and most beautiful eyes." A young Amish couple in Kentucky was also killed along with two of their five children, the Washington Post reports. At least seven other children died in the state, the New York Post reports. Five victims, including three children under the age of 16 and a man and woman in their 30s, were found dead near their home in Bowling Green. On that same street, a woman and four children were also found dead.

Another child died in Missouri, one of five other states hit by tornadoes, the AP reports. As the Rackley family sheltered in a bathroom, Annistyn Rackley's mom texted a picture of the 9-year-old and her two sisters to an aunt (WGN has the photo). But the tornado then blew through their home, splintering it and blowing the family dozens of yards away. Annistyn was killed. Searchers later found the doll she had been holding onto at the time, her favorite. In Tennessee, a 12-year-old boy and his father were caught in the tornadoes while on a hunting trip; both died, People reports. (Read more tornado stories.)