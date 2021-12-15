Missing Dog Found on Ledge 50 Yards Above Creek

(Newser) – A dog missing for two weeks in Colorado was rescued from a ledge about 50 yards above a creek and is now back home, the AP reports. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says that after it received a call about a dog stuck on a cliff overlooking a creek last week, two animal control officers—Officer Barker and Officer Johnson—were able to spot it through binoculars, reports ABC7. Barker anchored herself to a wooden fence and rappelled down to the dog using a mountaineering harness and rope provided by a man living nearby, the humane society said Monday on Facebook.

The dog, later identified through her microchip and tag as Jessie Lee, immediately wagged her tail and crawled towards the officer but the ground started slipping out from underneath the dog, the humane society said. Officer Barker put a catchpole around the dog's neck and shoulder to slowly pull Jessie Lee closer safely so she would not fall. Another officer then lowered a second rope which was tied into a makeshift harness for the dog and pulled them both up to safety, the humane society said. Jessie Lee was reunited with her owners, who had been looking for daily since she went missing two weeks ago, the humane society said. Five years ago, the Colorado shelter celebrated finding homes for all of its dogs before Christmas.