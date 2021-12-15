School Board Meeting Over Mascot Ends With a Punch

(Newser) – A school board meeting in Connecticut got heated on Tuesday, and for once, COVID requirements and critical race theory weren't the cause. At issue was Glastonbury High School mascots, the subject of the special board of education meeting being held that night in Glastonbury. The school's mascot has historically been the Tomahawks but was changed via an August 2020 vote to the Guardians, reports Fox 61. As NBC Connecticut reports, some people want that decision reversed and signed a petition that complained the decision was made without first seeking "meaningful input" from residents. Hence the meeting—which reportedly got testy enough that a fight erupted between a BOE member and someone in the audience.

The Hartford Courant cites NBC Connecticut's video in reporting that an audience member yelled at the BOE members during the meeting's public comment portion. A 10-minute recess followed, at which point that same man approached board member Ray McFall, who "lightly pushed" the man away. He allegedly responded with a punch to the face, sending McFall to the floor. (See also this video taken from a different angle.) Glastonbury Police confirmed the disturbance occurred but say no arrests have been made; the meeting was swiftly adjourned after the dust-up happened and no vote on the mascot name took place. (Read more school board stories.)