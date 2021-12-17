Trump's Push to Oust McConnell Is Misfiring

(Newser) – Donald Trump has escalated his attacks on Mitch McConnell of late, but Politico reports that the former president's push to oust McConnell as Senate Republican leader is fizzling. Not a single GOP senator has expressed support for the idea, and the story notes that only two GOP senatorial candidates (Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska and Eric Greitens in Missouri) have done so. Meanwhile, McConnell has voiced support for the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Coverage:

Trump: He has been fuming at McConnell since the latter didn't support overturning the election. On Thursday, Trump wrote: “How this guy can stay as Leader is beyond comprehension—this is coming not only from me, but from virtually everyone in the Republican Party. He is a disaster and should be replaced as ‘Leader’ ASAP!” Last week, Trump referred to McConnell as a "Broken Old Crow" who is a boon to Democrats, per Newsweek.

