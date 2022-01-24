Virginia's New Republican Governor Making Waves

(Newser) – When Democrats lost Virginia’s gubernatorial election, they anticipated Republican Glenn Youngkin would move quickly to put his stamp on the blue-leaning state. Youngkin is indeed making many waves during his first days in office, and Republicans are thrilled. Coverage:



Masks: Upon taking office this month, Youngkin lifted the state's mandatory mask mandates for schools, per Richmond.com. Now, Fairfax County Public Schools, along with six other Virginia public school districts, are suing over the move, the Hill reports. They allege Youngkin's "masks optional" order flies in the face of the state constitution, which gives the authority for such decisions to local school boards. Furthermore, the lawsuit cites the previous ruling of former Gov. Ralph Northam (a Democrat), which urged schools to follow the direction of federal health recommendations.

Upon taking office this month, Youngkin lifted the state's mandatory mask mandates for schools, per Richmond.com. Now, Fairfax County Public Schools, along with six other Virginia public school districts, are suing over the move, the Hill reports. They allege Youngkin's "masks optional" order flies in the face of the state constitution, which gives the authority for such decisions to local school boards. Furthermore, the lawsuit cites the previous ruling of former Gov. Ralph Northam (a Democrat), which urged schools to follow the direction of federal health recommendations. Controversial firing: One of the governor's new hires is Attorney General Jason S. Miyares, who almost immediately fired the University of Virginia’s main attorney, per the Washington Post. Tim Heaphy and about 30 other UVA staffers were canned a little over a week after Miyares stepped into his new role. Of note: Heaphy was on leave to help the House panel that is investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Miyares' office says that had nothing to do with the firing, but Democrats don't buy it, per the New York Times.

story continues below

Bigger aspirations? David Charter at the Times of London writes that Youngkin is quickly becoming an all-star among Republicans because of his willingness to step into the "culture wars" on masks and critical race theory (which he campaigned against). Already, Youngkin's name is being mentioned with that of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a potential 2024 candidate, even as a challenger to Trump, writes Charter. Aides are rebutting the idea publicly. (Youngkin won the state after largely keeping at Trump at arm's length throughout the campaign.)