Super Bowl Hasn't Seen a Bigger Underdog in 23 Years

(Newser) – The early favorites to win Super Bowl LVI are the Los Angeles Rams. Odds-makers have made the Rams a 3.5-point favorite against the Cincinnati Bengals after each team advanced to the championship on Sunday, reports ESPN. By chance this year, the game will be played at the Rams' home stadium, but the top exec at one major sports book in Vegas says the line does not factor in any home-field advantage.

The game: The Super Bowl is 6:30pm Sunday, February 13, per CBS Sports. The game is on NBC.

The Super Bowl is 6:30pm Sunday, February 13, per CBS Sports. The game is on NBC. Comebacks: The Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday 20-17 after trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter, per the AP. The Bengals stunned Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in KC, where they trailed 21-3 at one point late in the first half before winning 27-24 in OT, per the AP.

The Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday 20-17 after trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter, per the AP. The Bengals stunned Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in KC, where they trailed 21-3 at one point late in the first half before winning 27-24 in OT, per the AP. Underdogs: The Bengals—the worst team in the league just two seasons ago—may not mind being slight underdogs. They entered the season as 200-1 longshots to make the Super Bowl, notes Yahoo Sports. In the AFC, only the Houston Texas had longer odds. It's the first time since 1999 that a team with odds greater than 100-1 made the big game. (That year it was the Rams, who were in St. Louis then.)

