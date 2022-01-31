Several Black Colleges Receive Bomb Threats

(Newser) – A number of historically Black colleges were dealing with bomb threats Monday—for the second time this month, reports Axios. So far, no bombs have been found, but the schools were forced to investigate and in some cases shut down. Bowie State University in Maryland, for example, closed for the day because of the threats, per a school tweet. Other schools affected were Howard University, Southern University and A&M College, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, and Delaware State University. Similar threats were made on Jan. 5 to various Black colleges, though it's not clear if there's any connection, reports the Washington Post. (Read more bomb threat stories.)