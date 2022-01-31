 
Several Black Colleges Receive Bomb Threats

It's the 2nd time this month
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 31, 2022 12:23 PM CST
The Founders Library at Howard University in Washington, DC.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(Newser) – A number of historically Black colleges were dealing with bomb threats Monday—for the second time this month, reports Axios. So far, no bombs have been found, but the schools were forced to investigate and in some cases shut down. Bowie State University in Maryland, for example, closed for the day because of the threats, per a school tweet. Other schools affected were Howard University, Southern University and A&M College, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, and Delaware State University. Similar threats were made on Jan. 5 to various Black colleges, though it's not clear if there's any connection, reports the Washington Post. (Read more bomb threat stories.)

