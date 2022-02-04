Sarah Jessica Parker Talks About Cattrall Rift

(Newser) – The And Just Like That… sequel to the iconic Sex and the City TV series just wasn’t the same without Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall) sharing TMI about her very active sex life, but fans will have to get used to that if the reboot is picked up for a second season, Variety reports. Though actress Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw on TV) has long denied a feud between her and Cattrall, she told the magazine she would not be OK with Cattrall returning to the series because “there's just too much public history.” (Which may be a moot point anyway, because Cattrall has called out Parker on Instagram, liked a tweet that labeled AJLT “trashy,” and—per People—has said numerous times she’s done playing Samantha.)

story continues below

While the official AJLT series finale dropped on Thursday, there are talks of a second season. (Spoiler alert follows): Carrie and Samantha presumably had cocktails in Europe after Carrie memorialized her “Mr. Big” in Paris after his controversial death by Peloton in the first episode, but Samantha has only been visible through text messages throughout the reboot. “Samantha's not gone,” Parker told CNN. “Samantha's present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn't villainized.” The director-writer-executive producer behind AJLT, Michael Patrick King, confirms there’s no “realistic expectation” of Samantha, aka Cattrall, ever coming back to the show. (Read more Sarah Jessica Parker stories.)