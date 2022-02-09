 
Woman Says She Was Raped on Flight to London

A 40-year-old male was arrested upon arrival at Heathrow, Metropolitan Police say
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 9, 2022 11:50 AM CST
Women Alleges Rape on Overnight Flight to London
United Airlines planes are parked at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., on July 1, 2020.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(Newser) – News of a Jan. 31 arrest at Heathrow emerged on Wednesday, with London's Metropolitan Police saying a man was arrested on suspicion of rape. The arrest followed an overnight transatlantic United flight from Newark during which a 40-year-old woman alleges she was raped as her fellow business-class passengers slept, reports the BBC. 7News adds the two passengers who were allegedly involved were said to have been seated in separate rows.

Police tell CNN that after being alerted by the airline at 6:39am local time, "officers met the aircraft on arrival and arrested a 40-year-old man. He has been released under investigation. The complainant ... is being supported by specialist officers and enquiries are ongoing." United had this to say in a statement: "Our crew called ahead and notified the local authorities as soon as they became aware of these allegations. We will cooperate with law enforcement on any investigation." (Read more airline passengers stories.)

