Woman Says She Was Raped on Flight to London

News of a Jan. 31 arrest at Heathrow emerged on Wednesday, with London's Metropolitan Police saying a man was arrested on suspicion of rape. The arrest followed an overnight transatlantic United flight from Newark during which a 40-year-old woman alleges she was raped as her fellow business-class passengers slept, reports the BBC. 7News adds the two passengers who were allegedly involved were said to have been seated in separate rows.

Police tell CNN that after being alerted by the airline at 6:39am local time, "officers met the aircraft on arrival and arrested a 40-year-old man. He has been released under investigation. The complainant ... is being supported by specialist officers and enquiries are ongoing." United had this to say in a statement: "Our crew called ahead and notified the local authorities as soon as they became aware of these allegations. We will cooperate with law enforcement on any investigation." (Read more airline passengers stories.)