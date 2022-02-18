(Newser) – If you've been waiting for Kanye West's Donda 2 to drop, you're going to have to drop an extra couple of C-notes, in addition to the price of the album, to hear it, reports People. In a late-night Instagram post on Thursday, Ye announced that the album would only be made accessible on his own platform, the Stem Player, a $200 device that can "customize any song" and will come shipped with Donda 2 already included, per the Stem Player website. The album will not be available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, or Amazon, he said.

"Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes," West wrote. "It's time to free music from this oppressive system. It's time to take control and build our own." In a separate post, West noted that there are currently 67,000 Stem Players available for purchase on which users "can play 4 different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass and music. It also has a MP3 player available." He added that they're churning out 3,000 more of the devices daily. Don't feel like ponying up $200? At least you can catch a glimpse of the Donda 2 track list, which Ye apparently made public in a third post. (Read more Kanye West stories.)