Everyone Survived Chopper Crash at Miami Beach

(Newser) – A helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists. Two people aboard the chopper were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured, per the AP. A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim. Police closed off a two-block stretch of the beach, in an area where travelers frequent outdoor cafes, restaurants, and shops.

story continues below

“The whole beach ran to the scene,” witness Shawn Adams tells Local10. “Probably 10 guys pulling the skid down so it didn’t collapse, because it was sitting on the blade. When the blade snapped, the helicopter started going over, so while we are pulling the skid down, two guys were inside pulling the passengers out.” A third person aboard the helicopter was apparently uninjured. It was not immediately clear which of the three was the pilot. The FAA is investigating.