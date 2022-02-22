 
Another Actor Is Missing in Los Angeles

' Family Reunion' actor Jaida Benjamin last seen in Studio City on Saturday
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 22, 2022 7:55 AM CST

(Newser) – Jaida Benjamin, the actor who portrays Kelly in Netflix's Family Reunion, has been reported missing. The 27-year-old was last seen around 6:30pm Saturday in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts, and white sneakers, according to the LAPD, which does not suspect foul play at this time. Benjamin's mother put out a plea for information on Instagram. "Never thought I'd ever have to make this type of post," she wrote, per Deadline. "My baby is missing please help me find her. I can't breathe." The actor is described as 5'3, 115 pounds, with black hair in dreadlocks and black eyes, according to a flyer shared Monday by Benjamin's aunt, per the Hollywood Reporter. (Another actor reported missing in Los Angeles was found dead.)

