Actor Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead at 43

(Newser) – Actor Lindsey Erin Pearlman, who had roles in General Hospital, Empire, American Housewife, and other shows, was found dead days after she was reported missing in Los Angeles, per the AP. NBC News reports that her body was found near the entrance to hiking trails in Hollywood. Investigators had sought the public's help in finding Pearlman, 43, who was last seen around noon last Sunday. Her body was found Friday morning when officers responded to a call for a death investigation in a residential neighborhood, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The LA County coroner’s office later determined the deceased individual was Pearlman. The cause of death and the circumstances of her disappearance are under investigation. Pearlman also had roles on the TV version of The Purge and Chicago Justice, according to a biography on her personal website. And she had extensive experience in theater in Chicago, her hometown. On Saturday, cousin Savannah Pearlman tweeted that the actor's sister requested the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline be posted. It is 1-800-273-8255.