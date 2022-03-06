Con Artist Anna Sorokin Sues Over COVID Case

(Newser) – The US has logged more than 79 million cases of COVID since the pandemic began. Convicted con artist Anna Sorokin is making the case that hers stands out in a lawsuit against federal authorities. The 31-year-old Sorokin—who pretended to be a rich German heiress in New York City and duped victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars—tested positive in January, reports NBC News. She is in the custody of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency as she awaits possible deportation, and she alleges that ICE ignored her multiple requests for a booster shot. A representative for ICE declined to comment on the suit but says the agency follows proper CDC protocol for detainees.

The ACLU added Sorokin to a lawsuit against ICE that includes other detainees. “We were not looking to put fireworks around her name,” attorney Anthony Spitzer tells Reuters, but “we thought to the extent that her involvement brings additional attention to the problem, it’s a plus for everyone and not just for her.” The suit says Sorokin has various health problems, including a chronic kidney infection, that made her vulnerable to COVID, and it says she ended up with symptoms including "fever, persistent cough, nausea, migraines, and body aches." Sorokin went to prison in 2019 and was paroled in February of this year. (Read more Anna Sorokin stories.)