All These Snakes Were Under and in a Man's Clothes

30-year-old US citizen was arrested at the California-Mexico border
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 9, 2022 2:20 PM CST
All These Snakes Were Under and in a Man's Clothes
This February 2022 photo provided by the US Customs and Border Protection shows snakes in bags found hidden under and in a man's clothes by CBP officers at the San Ysidro, Calif., port of entry.   (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

(Newser) – A man who tried to slither past US border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said Tuesday. The man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on Feb. 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection, US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. Agents found 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags "which were concealed in the man's jacket, pants pockets, and groin area," the statement said.

Nine snakes and 43 horned lizards were seized, reports the AP. Some of the species are considered endangered, authorities said. "Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border," said Sidney Aki, Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in San Diego. "In this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US, without taking care for the health and safety of the animals." The man, a 30-year-old US citizen, was arrested.

