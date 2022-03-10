Mass Graves, People Drinking Out of Puddles in Mariupol

(Newser) – The devastation in Mariupol, Ukraine, is unimaginable. It's been under siege from Russia for a week, and residents report there is no water, heat, or electricity. Food is running short, and Russian forces have the city surrounded. On Wednesday, a Russian airstrike hit a children's and maternity hospital in the port city. When someone is killed, residents have been urged to leave them where they fall rather than risk the danger of venturing outside, one woman who recently fled tells the New York Times. "There are just bodies lying in the streets," she says. Mass graves are being planned, with at least 47 people buried in one Wednesday. People are boiling snow for water or drinking from puddles. The mayor says a death toll can't even be determined with any degree of certainty because the attacks never cease. More on the tragic situation:

Why? The Times, which has much more on the devastation here, explains it this way: "Having failed to defeat the Ukrainian army in the war’s first weeks, and encountering stiff resistance in major cities like Mariupol, Kharkiv and Kyiv, Russian commanders appear to be resorting to tactics used in previous wars in Chechnya and Syria: flattening cities with overwhelming and indiscriminate firepower."