His 'Plenty of Fish' Date Has Bizarre, Painful Conclusion

(Newser) – In early 2020, US drones killed a top Iranian general. More than two years later, a man looking for love in a hotel room near Vegas paid for it. In a bizarre criminal report, police in Henderson, Nevada, say a woman stabbed her date in retaliation for the killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, reports KLAS. Nika Nikoubin, 21, faces charges including attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon. According to the police report, Nikoubin met up with a man she met on the Plenty of Fish dating site. He may have wanted companionship, but police say Nokoubin confessed that she wanted "revenge" for Soleimani's death, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It's not clear why she chose her unidentified victim. Whatever the reason, the two got a local hotel room and started doing what strangers who rent a hotel room tend to do. In this case, it involved a blindfold. After Nikoubin placed it on her would-be suitor, he “felt a pain on the side of his neck," per the police report. He then pushed her off, ran out of the room, and summoned help. Upon her arrest, Nikoubin "advised that there are injustices, in particular the killing of Qasem Soleimani in Iran,” detectives wrote. “Nikoubin stated she wanted revenge.” The man's condition was not available, while Nikoubin is being held on $60,000 bail. For the record, she told detectives she only wanted to hurt the man. (Read more strange stuff stories.)