He Went Missing in 2003. YouTube Scuba Divers Say They've Found His Body

(Newser) – James Amabile was on his way to pick up his daughters from a babysitter in Dec. 2003, and had told the babysitter he was running late. The 38-year-old never arrived, and was never seen again, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Now, a scuba diving team that is dedicated to helping families with missing loved ones says it has found the body of the Pennsylvania man. His family believes Amabile, who was diabetic, had low blood sugar and the resulting disorientation caused him to drive into a nearby river. Adventures With Purpose retraced Amabile's steps on the day he vanished, and focused in on the Darby Creek marina, just blocks away from the babysitter's home. There, using technology not available in 2003, they found his car 24 feet underwater, human remains buckled into the driver's seat, NBC News reports.

A pylon had been drilled through Amabile's submerged car when the marina was redeveloped and the dock built, and thanks to that as well as fast currents and inadequate visibility, the vehicle was difficult to see. Scuba divers, with the help of the Ridley Township Police Department, recovered most of the remains, and the medical examiner will determine identity. But "we believe and the family believes that we definitely closed this case for them. His family is very extremely grateful," the group, which is known for its YouTube channel, says. The group says it has helped solve 20 missing persons cases since 2019, and Amabile's family had reached out to them for help. (Read more cold cases stories.)