Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Had Drugs in His System

(Newser) – No cause of death has yet been announced for Taylor Hawkins, the 50-year-old drummer for the Foo Fighters who was found dead Friday night in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia. As Colombian officials investigate, a preliminary toxicology report reveals that Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system, per CBS News and People. They include marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines. The band led by Dave Grohl has not elaborated beyond an initial announcement about his "tragic and untimely loss." Hawkins was revered in the music world, and Rolling Stone has a look back in photos—including his stint as drummer for Alanis Morissette in the 1990s.

Throughout his career, Hawkins had trouble with substance abuse, with People noting that he entered a two-week coma following an overdose in 2001. So was he clean these days? In an interview in June with Rolling Stone, Hawkins said he leads a "really healthy lifestyle" but declined to directly answer whether he was completely sober. "I don't want to go into all that," he said, adding: "I don't want my son reading it. Listen, for anyone out there who has problems and their f---ing life is a mess, yeah, I get it. You know, my life has been there plenty of times, so I get it. I don't want that to be the centerpiece of my story." He is survived by his wife and three children.