Taylor Swift Is Getting Her First College Degree

NYU is bestowing an honorary doctorate on the performer
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 28, 2022 1:09 PM CDT
Taylor Swift attends a premiere for the short film "All Too Well" in New York City last year.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(Newser) – That will be Doctor Taylor Swift, kind of. New York University is bestowing an honorary doctorate of fine arts on the performer, reports Variety. What's more, Swift will speak at the school's commencement on May 18. As Billboard notes, this will be the first college degree for the 32-year-old, who was busy making hit records after high school. “Ms. Swift is one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation,” says NYU in a statement, per the Wall Street Journal. In fact, the university even held a class devoted to Swift's career and her impact on the music world. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)

