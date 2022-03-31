Naomi Irion Found Dead Weeks After Her Abduction

(Newser) – Just over two weeks after she was abducted from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada, Naomi Irion has been found dead. Acting on a tip they received Tuesday, investigators found a potential grave site in a remote part of Churchill County, which neighbors Lyon County, where Irion, 18, was waiting for an employee shuttle to her job when a man forced his way into her vehicle and drove off with her. "The body of an adult caucasian female was recovered from that grave site, the body was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy," the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night. The medical examiner's office also on Wednesday identified the remains as Irion's, Fox News reports.

Troy Driver, 41, was arrested last week and charged with kidnapping Irion; police say surveillance video shows a suspect walking to her car from a nearby homeless camp. A criminal complaint obtained by News 4 alleges he "did abduct Naomi Irion and did hold or detain her for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or for the purpose of killing her." Driver was in 1997 sentenced to 15 years behind bars for helping to cover up a murder and multiple robberies; he was released in 2012, and was on parole until 2014. He's currently being held on $750,000 bail, and if he posts it, he will only be released with a GPS monitoring device and enhanced supervision, CNN reports. (Read more Nevada stories.)